Alicia Keys And Khalid Drop Music Video For New Track ‘So Done’

Alicia Keys and Khalid have teamed up for the incredible new track “So Done”.

The music video, released Friday, stars actress Sasha Lane and sees Keys and Khalid perform at a prom while people film themselves and take photo after photo on the dance floor.

RELATED: Alicia Keys Honours Those Who Have Lost Their Lives To Police Brutality With Performance Of ‘Perfect Way To Die’ At BET Awards

The musicians show off their stunning vocals as they belt out the lyrics about saying goodbye to any sense of false self.

“I’m so excited to share ‘So Done’ with the world. We call it a trance! The energy is inescapable! Collaborating with Khalid on this one was very special,” said Keys in a press release.

“This song is about being done with changing yourself for the sake of others and letting go of anyone else’s ideas of how your life should look.”

RELATED: Watch John Legend And Alicia Keys Face Of In Juneteenth Piano Showdown

“So Done” follows Keys’ smash hit “Underdog”, which was released earlier this year, also taken from her forthcoming LP ALICIA.