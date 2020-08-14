Tom Cruise’s ‘The Mummy’ Co-Star Annabelle Wallis Says The Actor Doesn’t Let Others Run With Him On-Screen

Tom Cruise knows the Tom Cruise Run is iconic, so he keeps it solo.

In a new Hollywood Reporter interview with Annabelle Wallis, who starred with Cruise in 2017’s “The Mummy”, the actress reveals how she got him to bend his rule about movie running.

“He’s on a different level, and, you know, I ticked a box,” Wallis said. “I got to run on-screen with him, but he told me no at first. He said, ‘Nobody runs on-screen [with me],’ and I said, ‘But I’m a really good runner.'”

Wallis continued, “So, I would time my treadmill so that he’d walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes. So, that was it. It was, like, better than an Oscar. I was so happy! (Laughs.) I was so happy that I got to run on-screen with Tom Cruise. But I don’t think it ever goes away and I hope it never does.”

The actress also praised Cruise as a co-star.

“It’s so wonderful to be excited by someone and in awe of what they’ve achieved in their lives,” she said. “Yeah, good on him. And I hope the questions never stop. I love talking about him. It’s really cool.”

Cruise is well known for his intense running style in action films, immortalized in a compilation by YouTube channel Burger Fiction titled “Every Tom Cruise Run. Ever.”