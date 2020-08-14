Matthew McConaughey Gives Dr. Anthony Fauci A Grilling On All Things COVID-19

Matthew McConaughey is getting all the facts about the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram account to interview America’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

McConaughey asked whether people should be concerned about getting the coronavirus from touching doorknobs. Dr. Fauci said that they should, but not as much as failing to maintain social distancing from an infected person.

“OK, true-false: Sunlight kills the virus?” the actor also asked.

“It does,” Fauci told him. “That’s the truth.”

On the subject of allowing people to get infected to create herd immunity, Fauci said that would cause serious problems.

“If everyone contracted it … a lot of people are going to die,” he explained. “The death toll would be enormous and totally unacceptable. And that’s the reason why we’re against saying, ‘Let it fly. Let everybody get infected and we’ll be fine.’ That’s a bad idea.”