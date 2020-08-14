Miley Cyrus Reveals Whether She’ll Ever Bring Back Hannah Montana: ‘I Try To Put That Wig On All The Time’

It’s good news for “Hannah Montana” fans!

Miley Cyrus revealed she’d definitely be up for bringing the Disney show back after nine years.

Cyrus said during an interview on WKTU’s “Carolina With Greg T In The Morning”: “You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time. She’s just in storage collecting dust and I’m ready to whip her out… The opportunity will present itself.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Discusses Losing Her Virginity, Says Her First Sexual Experience Was With Two Girls

“I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she’s kinda stuck in 2008, so we’ll need to go shopping with Miss Montana.”

The singer, who has been busy promoting her new track “Midnight Sky”, continued: “And also, yeah, I’d love to do a series again. I think it would be hard for me to get locked into a soundstage for a couple years, but that’s sometime in the future and hopefully, I’m directing it.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Split After Less Than A Year of Dating

“Hannah Montana” ran from 2006 to 2011. Fans can now watch all the episodes on Disney+.