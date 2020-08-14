‘Legends Never Die’ In New Music Video From Orville Peck And Shania Twain

Orville Peck rocks with country legend Shania Twain in the new music video for “Legends Never Die”.

The track comes off Peck’s EP Show Pony, which drops today. He has previously released music videos for “No Glory In the West” and “Summertime” from the same EP.

RELATED: Masked Country Singer Orville Peck Performs ‘Islands In The Stream’ In Honour Of Kenny Rogers

In a press release, the masked singer says, “Working with Shania was a dream come true. Her music made me feel empowered as a kid and was a huge influence on me.”

That influence shines through in the way the two singers blend their vocals for an enthusiastic drive-in crowd in the video.

Watch the collaboration above.

RELATED: Orville Peck’s New Music Video Is All About LGBTQ+ Community Members Performing In Rodeos