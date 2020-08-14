Sylvester Stallone Is Selling His Totally Decked-Out, Stretch SUV For $350,000

You could be riding Sly Stallone-style if you’ve got the cash.

The “Rocky” star is selling his “man cave on wheels”: a custom stretch Cadillac Escalade built by Becker Automotive Designs.

The 2019 model year vehicle is fully decked out with all the luxuries a person can think up, including deluxe bucket seats, electric window curtains, a 43-inch 4K TV, extra LCD screens for rear-facing passengers, and full 7.1 surround sound music system.

“I ordered my Becker ESV for a specific purpose, however my requirement for it has recently changed and I no longer have a need for this beautiful vehicle,” Stallone said of the SUV.

“I enjoyed personally designing the luxurious interior with Howard Becker,” he continued. “The on-board electronics and ride quality are second to none. I hope the new owner gets years of fulfilling use from this sensationally appointed Becker Cadillac ESV.”

With only 1,000 miles on the vehicle, the asking price is listed at a cool $350,000.

According to Robb Report, Becker also designed a similar custom SUV for Tom Brady.