Charlie Puth And Blackbear Collaborate On New Song ‘Hard On Yourself’

Charlie Puth is teaming up with hitmaker Blackbear on the new track “Hard On Yourself”.

The upbeat track mixes funk, pop, and R&B, and has the singer asking the listener, “Why are you so hard on yourself?” Blackbear joins him reassuring the listener that they will “find love again.”

RELATED: Charlie Puth Plays Musical Matchmaker For Lovestruck Radio Listeners

#HARDONYOURSELF out tonight …RT if you know all the words already pic.twitter.com/daD9Vtqdhw — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) August 14, 2020

The new song follows Puth’s latest hit “Girlfriend” which has reached over eight million views on YouTube.

RELATED: Charlie Puth Calls For A Truce With BTS Fans

The singer’s past collaborators include John Legend, Katy Perry, James Taylor, Selena Gomez, and Sir Elton John. Blackbear is no stranger to team-ups either and has worked with Justin Bieber, G-Eazy, Marshmello, Linkin Park, and Pharrell Williams.

Listen to the new track in the video above.