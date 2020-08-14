Watch Randy Travis And Josh Turner Perform ‘Forever And Ever, Amen’

Things got emotional during a performance by Josh Turner and Randy Travis.

In an appearance this week on “The Bobby Bones Show”, Turner and Travis sang a duet of the classic “Forever And Ever, Amen”.

The song (written by Paul Overstreet and Don Schlitz) earned Travis a No. 1 hit in 1987.

In 2006, the singer got together with Turner to perform the song as a duet.

For the “Bobby Bones Show” performance, Turner took the lead on the song, with Travis accompanying him.

In 2013, Travis suffered a stroke that has severely limited his speech and singing abilities.