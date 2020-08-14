Christina Aguilera Performs ‘Loyal Brave True’ From ‘Mulan’ In New Music Video

Christina Aguilera elegantly performs the song “Loyal Brave True” from Disney’s upcoming live-action “Mulan” film in a new music video.

Dressed in an artistic black dress with her hair tied in a knot, Aguilera gives an emotional rendition of the ballad while “Mulan” star Yifei Liu demonstrates her sword skills.

In addition to recording “Loyal Brave True”, the singer will record a new version of “Reflection”, the theme song for the original 1998 animated feature. Both songs will be featured in the live-action “Mulan”.

Watch the performance in the video above.

“Mulan” is set for release on Disney+ with Premier Access on September 4.