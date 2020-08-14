Margo Price Puts A Country Spin On Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’

By Corey Atad.

WAP Goes Country

WAP goes country with Margo Price.

You definitely haven’t heard “WAP” sound like this.

On Thursday night’s “The Daily Show”, Trevor Noah brought country singer Margo Price on to sing a slowed-down country version of the raunchy hit from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

For the performance, Price gives the extremely explicit lyrics the soft sounds of an acoustic Nashville single.

“Need a Henny drinker, need a weed smoker/Not a garter snake, I need a king cobra,” she sings, almost mournfully.

