Snoop Dogg Dedicates New Track ‘Nipsey Blue’ To Nipsey Hussle

Snoop Dogg has dropped new track “Nipsey Blue” in honour of late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey Hussle would have turned 35 on August 15.

a tribute to my neffew Nip comin tomorrow 🙏🏾 stay tuned ! #nipseyblue pic.twitter.com/gcjd3pPG8i — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 13, 2020

The song samples the 1975 Dorothy Moore version of the track “Misty Blue” from Bob Montgomery. The song stays true for the most part to the original, with the name “Nipsey” replacing “Misty”.

The two artists worked together on many tracks, including “The Life”, “Upside Down”, “Ice Cream Paint Job (West Coast Remix)”, and “Californication”.

Nipsey Hussle died last year in April in a fatal shooting in front of his clothing store.

Listen to “Nipsey Blue” in the video above.