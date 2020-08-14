Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Says He Nearly Donated To The Petition To Remake The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was pretty amused by the backlash to the “Game of Thrones” finale.

In an interview with Variety, the actor, who played Jaime Lannister on the show, talked about the reaction to the controversial ending.

RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Tops List Of Most-Pirated TV Shows During Pandemic

“I didn’t follow it at all. [Pauses.] Obviously, I heard about it. I was aware of the petition for a new ending, which I thought was hilarious. I almost wanted to donate to that petition. HBO saying, ‘You’re right, so many people want it, we’re going to do it,'” he said.

“I think everyone had their own opinion. I find the world of fandom really interesting. Everyone wanted something specific and different from what they got. It’s a combination of — you imagine an ending; but also, I think if you’re a hardcore fan, it was really upsetting that it ended,” he continued. “You lived with this for eight seasons. There is still a massive community dedicated to ‘Game of Thrones’. I think there was a real fear that was going to go away. It had to end.”

RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Voted Favourite TV Show Of The 21st Century By British Viewers

Asked what he would change about the ending if it were up to him, Coster-Waldau joked, “Oh, how did it end? He was — no, it was fine. It was great. It was fine. How do you end that story? Let’s talk about this in 10 years, then you can talk about it. But now, I think it’s a little too recent.”