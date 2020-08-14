Seth Meyers Jokes He’d Rather His Kids ‘Join A Gang Than Spend Three Hours With His Parents’

Seth Meyers gave an update on his little ones during an appearance on Thursday’s “Tonight Show”.

Jimmy Fallon asked Meyers about his youngest son Axel, who was the inspiration for Meyers’ Netflix special “Lobby Baby” because he was literally born in a lobby.

The little one, who is now two and a half, is a “little dude,” Meyers said.

As Fallon then asked what it’s like when the kids hang out with the grandparents, Meyers had quite the story to tell.

He shared, “My parents were here for the weekend and I’m realizing grandparents are just a terrible influence to your children. I’d rather my kids join a gang than spend three hours with my parents.

“They came back the other day and my four-year-old [Ashe] just walked up and said, ‘Daddy, I have a secret… Grandma and Grandpa said I can’t tell you.’

“I’m like, ‘Why are you teaching them that? Why are you cutting off information from the parents?'”

The “Late Night” host went on, “My kids come back so amped up. My dad, who, God bless, is getting older, all he does is chase them for, like, three hours.

“They come back like characters from a horror movie, their hearts are pounding, they’re sweating.”

Meyers also revealed the hardest part of hosting “Late Night” from home during lockdown. See what he had to say in the clip below.