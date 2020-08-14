Katy Perry Drops New Carnival-Themed ‘Smile’ Music Video

It looks like Katy Perry has joined the circus! The pregnant pop star released a new music video for her song, “Smile,” wide on Friday, after debuting it on the Facebook app, and there’s a lot of clowning around.

Perry is seen in several clown costumes – makeup and all – and also becomes animated as she jumps into a video game.

This all goes down when Perry, while baking a pie with her baby bump on full display, notices a laptop set up in her living room with a “Smile” video game playing.

Deciding to play the carnival-themed game, the singer picks her avatar, a sad clown, and her real-life clothes immediately transform.