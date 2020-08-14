Sara Haines To Return As Co-Host On ‘The View’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Sara Haines. Photo: CPImages
“The View” is adding a familiar face back to their co-host lineup.

According to Variety, come September Sara Haines will rejoin as a co-host for season 24 of the ABC daytime talk show.

Haines served as a co-host for “The View”  for two seasons between 2016 and 2018. She is also a regular anchor on ABC’s “Good Morning America”, “GMA3: What You Need To Know” and “GMA Weekend”.

The announcement comes just months after Abby Huntsman exited the show in January 2020.

Haines will rejoin current co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin just in time for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

Haines was the original replacement for Barbara Walters.

