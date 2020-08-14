Billie Eilish, John Legend & More To Perform At Democratic National Convention

The performers list for the upcoming Democratic National Convention has been revealed.

John Legend, the Chicks, Common, and Billie Eilish are all set to take the stage at the event next week, Deadline reported.

Leon Bridges, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, and Stephen Stills will also make appearances.

“These artists are committed to engaging with, registering, and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November,” Stephanie Cutter, program executive for the convention, said in a statement.

Convention organizers have confirmed the stars will perform new songs, as well as American classics.

The news comes before it was revealed youth choir members across the U.S. will perform the national anthem Monday evening, with Commonwealth Youthchoirs assembling 57 members to represent the 50 states and territories.

The majority of the convention, from Monday to Thursday, will take place virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Speakers will no longer be travelling to host city Milwaukee.