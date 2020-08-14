Watch Shania Twain Perform ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Live On ‘GMA’

Twenty years later and Shania Twain still isn’t all that impressed.

The Canadian country icon appeared Friday on “Good Morning America” and gave fans a live performance of her 1998 hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much”.

Twain is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning album The Woman in Me by releasing a new Diamond Edition reissue.

“This is the album that changed my career and has brought me to places that I would never have imagined even in my wildest dreams at the time,” Twain said on “GMA.”

“I had high hopes, but this, I mean, where I am today, 25 years later, at the time was unimaginable,” she added. “So this is a real celebration year for me, celebrating coming out as a very independent, open minded, very, just bold in what I had to say.”

Along with the 1995 studio album featuring hits like “No One Needs to Know” and “You Win My Love”, the three-disc box set will include live versions, early takes and remixes.

“There’s so much more than the accolade that resonates for me,” Twain said. “If you’re someone that grew up with the music, it’s really what has connected us over these last 25 years…it just stands the test of time.”

She added, “It’s been an incredible journey for me getting to know my fans of all ages, all types of people all over the world.”