Brad Pitt Responds To Angelina Jolie’s Latest Divorce Filing In Custody Dispute

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are continuing their legal face-off.

On Friday, People reported on court documents filed by Jolie requesting the removal of Judge John W. Ouderkirk in her divorce case.

Ouderkirk was hired by Jolie and Pitt in 2017 to oversee their divorce. He also married the couple in 2014.

In the filing, Jolie alleges the judge “failed to make timely mandatory disclosures of ongoing business and professional relationships between himself” and Pitt’s attorneys related to other divorce cases.

Pitt’s lawyers responded to the filing, calling it “a thinly-veiled attempt by Jolie to delay the adjudication of long-pending custody issues in this case.”

Jolie said she “was never afforded the opportunity to even raise a concern or to object to the ever-increasing business relationships between Judge Ouderkirk and [Pitt’s] counsel — relationships that were providing a steady stream of income to Judge Ouderkirk and the potential for future work.”

“These are precisely the type of repeat customer circumstances that create doubts about a privately-compensated private judge’s ability to remain impartial,” she added.

In his response, Pitt noted that Ouderkirk’s involvement with new cases related to opposing counsel had been “full disclosed to Jolie,” referring to her request as a “Hail Mary.”

“Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues,” his official filing read.

After the filings, a lawyer for Jolie told People, “It is unfortunate that Mr. Pitt’s team has sought to intervene ahead of Judge Ouderkirk’s response. One can only conclude that this is an attempt to obstruct or influence Judge Ouderkirk’s answer. Any delay in these proceedings is due to their zealous attempt to create an unrecognized special exception for their client’s benefit.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Pitt told the magazine, “This is the Judge who married them, someone who her team knew well and who her team actually introduced to the couple. Her lawyers have also worked with him, so the only excuse for their filing is that her team knew they were likely to lose and they needed to stall by changing the referee in the fourth quarter.”