Marge Simpson Weighs In On Donald Trump Adviser’s Comparison To Kamala Harris

Marge Simpson is responding to a Donald Trump adviser, Jenna Ellis’ comments about her and Kamala Harris.

The Simpson matriarch took to “The Simpsons”‘ Twitter account slamming Ellis, who recently tweeted that she thought Harris’ voice resembled Marge’s.

The clip comes just days after Joe Biden named Harris his VP running mate ahead of the 2020 election.

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

“I don’t usually get into politics,” Marge, who voiced by Julie Kavner, said in the video. “But the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me. Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”

Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020

“As an ordinary, suburban housewife,” Marge added, referencing a recent tweet from Trump,“I’m starting to feel a little disrespected.”

“I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it,” Marge added.