Miley Cyrus On Whether She Wants To Marry Again And Have Kids: ‘It’s Never Been My Priority’

Miley Cyrus spoke about marriage, her new single “Midnight Sky” and more during a chat with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up”.

Cyrus, who split from her husband Liam Hemsworth last August, said when asked if she’d want to tie the knot again and/or have kids: “Not really, I never really cared that much. I am sure that my fans are going to pull up me at 12 saying ‘oh I want to have kids’ but like I don’t, as a 27 year old woman that would have a little bit more of a realistic idea of what they want.”

Continuing, “That has never been kind of my priority. I actually think in a way, just looking at our climate change and our water and food it feels like to me if anything to me if anything that I would like to take someone that is on the earth. I love adoption and I think that’s really amazing.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Reveals Whether She’ll Ever Bring Back Hannah Montana: ‘I Try To Put That Wig On All The Time’

Cyrus went on, “I definitely don’t think, I do not shame anyone that wants to have children. I just personally don’t believe that’s a priority for me in my life. For me I don’t just really think about marriage and things like this anymore… I follow a lot of feminists online and it’s kind of like how many men do you ask if they are going to get married or have kids?”

The musician also spoke about sobriety inspiring her new song, saying: “One thing I have grown into is that when I feel one thing is right for me never preach that it’s right for everybody else.”

Adding, “You just definitely want to feel like you are just in control of your own life and not trying to control anyone else’s. So for me to be able to really have a good, clear understanding of the last two years, which there was some traumatic experiences — losing the house in Malibu and going through a really public breakup — I think I just really needed some clarity.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Discusses Losing Her Virginity, Says Her First Sexual Experience Was With Two Girls

“And so it was just really important to me to be able to like really sit with my thoughts. And I think one thing that’s been really cool about this time that we’ve all had is, I think originally we all started literally cleaning [the] house,” Cyrus continued. “And then once you couldn’t do that anymore, you had to go into your own self and start cleaning out what you’ve been holding onto for too long — things that belong to you, and things that don’t, and things that no longer serve you. And that was really, really healthy for me. And I don’t think I could have done that if my mom hadn’t smoked all my weed, and I didn’t have any left.”

The “We Can’t Stop” singer also spoke about working with Dua Lipa, her family’s love of social distancing and more.