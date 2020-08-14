Roberta Battaglia Discusses Her Message Of Love And Performing ‘You Say’ On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Roberta Battaglia is hoping to spread the love with her latest performance on “America’s Got Talent”.

Speaking with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman, the 10-year-old Toronto-born singer recalls her second performance on the reality competition series for the quarterfinals, where she sang Lauren Daigle’s “You Say”.

“That song — every time I sing it, it gives me lots of strength and faith,” Battaglia explains, adding that Daigle’s song reminds her to “always have faith in yourself [and to] always believe in yourself.”

Revealing that many viewers liked her choice of song, she says, “I’ve received a lot of great comments from people saying they liked the song choice and I’m happy they did because that’s what I would like to transmit: love and peace.”

Meanwhile, Daigle also approved of Battaglia’s performance, tweeting, “Wow, girl you crushed it!”

WOW girl you crushed it!! 🧡 https://t.co/160OFTLrZd — Lauren Daigle (@Lauren_Daigle) August 12, 2020

In response, Battaglia tells ET Canada, “[Daigle is] so talented. It just feels amazing and I’m so grateful for her.”

In June, Battaglia wowed the judges and received the golden buzzer following her performance of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from the 2018 remake “A Star Is Born”.

Speaking about the judges’ reactions to her latest performance, the singer says that she was especially excited to hear the remarks of Kelly Clarkson, who was acting as a guest judge on “AGT” while Simon Cowell received back surgery.

“[Clarkson is] a big idol for me and a big role model as well because she’s a singer and I’m a singer. And it gives me a lot of strength and it boosts a lot of courage in me and I’m so grateful that [all of the judges] had such amazing remarks.”