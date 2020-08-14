Maren Morris And Ryan Hurd Talk Life As New Parents, What It Was Like Welcoming A Baby During Coronavirus Pandemic

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd spoke about parenthood during an interview on “The Bobby Bones Show”.

The musicians wed in 2018 and welcomed their son Hayes on March 23, 2020, which was right at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Morris said of the little one: “He’s great. We really couldn’t have asked for a more magical human to be brought into our lives during this crazy time and he’s been a good distraction from not being able to tour.”

RELATED: Maren Morris Deletes All Photos Of Her Infant Son Social Media After Being Mom-Shamed

Hurd added, “The silver lining [of the coronavirus] is getting to spend every single moment of this year with our son, who is never going to be this small again. I try to really soak that time up, because it’s not time I would have had otherwise.”

When asked what she’d learned about herself since becoming a mom, Morris said: “Just what I can physically withstand. I think probably every mom can relate to that.”

Continuing, “I had a really gruelling delivery at the end and it’s like 30 hours of labour, C-section at the very end. It’s just about getting him out safely. The recovery was super hard, not being able to work out, having my tour rescheduled, it was a lot mentally and physically.”

RELATED: Maren Morris Responds To Mommy Shamers Over Her Revealing Selfie: ‘It Obviously Comes From A Deep Insecurity’

She went on to say of giving birth in lockdown, “It was really weird and eerie, it was so quiet.

Hurd shared: “It was such an amazing experience to watch a human come into the world and to watch my wife do that. It was such an amazing few days even if they were really hard.”

The pair also performed “To Hell & Back” and “Every Other Memory”.