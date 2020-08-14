‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Talks Controversial Unaired Episode

Kenya Barris talked about the infamously shelved episode of “Black-ish” on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah this week.

The ABC show has never been afraid to delve into deep conversations around race, so viewers have been curious as to why the episode did not go to air.

Kenya Barris talks about that unreleased “Black-ish” episode and showcasing the Black experience on TV. Posted by The Daily Show on Friday, August 14, 2020

Answering host Trevor Noah, creator Barris said that it was “blatantly the most partisan episode of the ‘Black-ish’ we’ve ever done.” He also cited “creative differences” as a reason behind pulling it, but it ultimately came down to a question of compromise.

“[Former Disney CEO] Bob Iger understood and really supported where I was coming from but, at the same time, was running a publicly traded company during a merger and things like that,” Barris explained. “We came to a really, at the time unfortunate, but respectful understanding that I did not want to put it out with changing it and they didn’t want to put it out without changing it.”

Despite the disagreement, Barris bears no ill feelings towards Iger and called him “the best CEO I’ve ever talked to.”

The episode was first meant to air in 2018. The unaired episode “Please, Baby, Please” is now available for streaming on Hulu.

