Weezer Faces The Music With Audition For ‘Bill & Ted’ In New Music Video

It’s the beginning of the end for Weezer in the band’s latest single.

RELATED: Baby-Faced Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Audition For ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ In Resurfaced Video

On Friday, the band released their new song “Beginning of the End” from the soundtrack for “Bill & Ted Face the Music”.

In the video for the song, the group performs at an audition, starting out a bit rough before getting into the groove.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Discuss What It Was Like Working Again Together On ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’

The whole thing leads to a hilarious cameo from the movie’s stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is out in theatres and on VOD on August 28, with the soundtrack out the same day.