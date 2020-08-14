Weezer Faces The Music With Audition For ‘Bill & Ted’ In New Music Video

By Corey Atad.

It’s the beginning of the end for Weezer in the band’s latest single.

On Friday, the band released their new song “Beginning of the End” from the soundtrack for “Bill & Ted Face the Music”.

In the video for the song, the group performs at an audition, starting out a bit rough before getting into the groove.

The whole thing leads to a hilarious cameo from the movie’s stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is out in theatres and on VOD on August 28, with the soundtrack out the same day.

