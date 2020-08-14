Jason Sudeikis Reveals His 3-Year-Old Daughter Thinks She’s Pregnant

If 3-year-old Daisy had it her way, her parents Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde would be grandparents already.

The Global “Saturday Night Live” alum joined James Corden on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Late Show”, and shared a hilarious story about his youngest daughter.

According to Sudeikis, “Daisy has matured, she’s 3 almost 4, and she’s in that full-blown pre-nager mode.”

He added, “I came home last night and she looked like Frenchie from ‘Grease’. I was like, ‘What is going on, Daisy?’ And she’s like, ‘I want curls in my hair.'”

But this week, the youngster declared she was expecting.

“Last night,” Sudeikis continued. “Olivia told me that Daisy told her very earnestly and very sincerely, she said, ‘Mom, I’m pregnant.'”

He later laughed, “It’s pretty exciting.”

Sudeikis and Wilde share little Daisy and big brother Otis, 6.