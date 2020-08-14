New Photos Released For Princess Anne’s 70th Birthday

Princess Anne is marking a major milestone.

The Princess Royal is turning 70 on August 15 and to mark her birthday, three new photos by John Swannell have been released.

Swannell, who has worked for publications ranging from Vogue to the Sunday Times, shot the pictures in Feb. 2020.

This isn’t the first time he has worked with Princess Anne, he took her official birthday photos for her 40th, 50th, and 60th birthdays. He also has photographed Queen Elizabeth and The Queen Mother, including a portrait for her 100th birthday.

The Princess Royal holds several academic positions, and in 2011 HRH took over from her father as Chancellor of @EdinburghUni . HRH is also Chancellor of @UoLondon, @ThinkUHI and @HarperAdamsUni. 📷HRH unveils a sculpture at Edinburgh University, 2018#PrincessRoyalAt70 pic.twitter.com/RuubjH4O0S — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 14, 2020

Princess Anne is often one of the hardest working, if not the hardest, royal. She helps out over 300 charities, holds several academic positions and is an avid horse lover.

She has also the first British royal to compete in the Olympics in Eventing.

