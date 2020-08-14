Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Production Company Westbrook Suffers COVID-19 Outbreak

Ten staffers at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, though none have shown COVID-19 symptoms.

RELATED: Will Smith Goes Diving With Sharks And Overcomes His Fear Of The Open Seas

According to Variety, this is the “first significant transmission reported at a production company.”

In a statement to the magazine, Westbrook said, “We received 10 positive tests and the crew members quarantined and remain in quarantine. All 10 people were retested and have received negative results. We will continue to follow all official guidelines and safety protocols.”

In the meantime, production has stopped on the project the infected staff were working on, though other productions at the company involving non-infected staff are still up and running.

REALTED: Will Smith Pretends To Have His Teeth Knocked Out By Jason Derulo

Others who were in close contact with the infected employees have also self-quarantined, according to Westbrook, though the company did not provide information about how many are in quarantine.