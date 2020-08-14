Wendy Williams Throws Major Shade At Ex Kevin Hunter And His ‘Baby Situation’

Wendy Williams has a lot to say about her ex Kevin Hunter.

In a new Instagram post, Williams addressed the rumours surrounding her ex-husband that he was welcoming a child with another woman during their marriage.

The photo, of Williams holding her pal Raquel Harper‘s daughter, Joyous, was captioned with a shady slam for Hunter.

RELATED: ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Sets Date For For Return To Studio

“Look at me with my baby girl,” Williams captioned the post. “I’m not the only Hunter with a baby situation.”

RELATED: ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Won’t Return To At-Home Episodes While Awaiting The Go-Ahead To Return To The Studio

The star and Hunter were married since 1997 before getting divorced last year. The former couple share son Kevin Hunter Jr., 19.

Williams will return to her “The Wendy Williams Show” studios next month after a hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.