Bo Derek Looks Back At Her Cornrows And Her Marriage To John Derek

Bo Derek is looking back at her headline-making cornrows.

While speaking to Variety about her documentary “In My Own Words”, the “Bolero” actress spoke of wearing the braided hairstyle during her early career.

“I get in trouble for it now,” she recalled. “I get a lot of criticism for being a culture vulture, that I’m being insulting and even worse, hurtful to African American women that I copied their hairstyle.”

According to Derek, the reaction to her hairstyle then was very different to how people look at cornrows now.

RELATED: Bo Derek Opens Up About 18-Year Relationship With John Corbett: ‘We Take Things Day By Day’

“I can’t tell you how many African American women came up to me and said things like, ‘Thank you so much. I work at a bank and my boss would never let me have that hairstyle at work but now I can,'” she said.

After working on “10” with her then-husband, John Derek, the shoot was set up in Mexico.

“It was my husband’s idea. So I had it done and went into Blake’s office and he wasn’t too sure. He wasn’t on board right away. I’m sure he had to run it by other people first,” she added. “Just that it was such a life changing moment for me. I honestly thought I was just going to go to a resort in Mexico and get paid to go to a resort in Mexico. I just wanted to have a good time. I had no idea that anything would come of it.”

RELATED: Bo Derek Defends Kim Kardashian In Cornrow Controversy: ‘It’s Just A Hairstyle’

“In Her Words” also looks at when Bo met John on set in Greece. At only 17, she fell for John who was 30 years her senior. Their relationship ended his marriage to Linda Evans and Bo and John were married for 22 years until his death.

Surprisingly, Evans agreed to be interviewed for the doc.

“I didn’t know who else was going to be in it. The last person I would have expected to say yes was Linda,” Derek said. “That still breaks my heart, being part of breaking up a marriage is a horrible thing and I still can’t believe I was a part of it. I’ve said it before, but I’ll never forgive myself. I might move on and make sure I don’t make the same mistakes again, but you have to move on. But I look back at that time in my life as a terrible mistake.”