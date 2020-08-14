Jason Momoa Shreds Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Higher Ground’ On Killer Fender Birthday Present

Turns out Jason Momoa can shred a mean guitar.

To celebrate the “Game Of Thrones” actor’s recent birthday, Fender delivered an impressive present for the music fan, a Fender Precision Bass guitar. Fender Custom Shop Master Builder Vincent Van Trigt stopped by Momoa’s house for the special delivery.

After celebrating the fancy new gift, Momoa decided to test out the new guitar.

In a clip post to Instagram, Momoa played Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ 1989 cover of Stevie Wonder‘s “Higher Ground”. The track was featured on the Chili Peppers’ album Mother’s Milk.

“Vincent Van Trigt and Fender surprised me today with a lil pre-present celebration,” he captioned the clip. “Last day of 40. Vince, you are an amazing artist. Mahalo Nui Loa. Stay tuned for some cool stuff that Fender is doing for the kids. All my aloha, J.”

Momoa turned 41 on August 1.