Miley Cyrus Addresses The #FreeBritney Movement: ‘Is This My Place?’

Miley Cyrus is sharing her thoughts on the #FreeBritney movement.

In an interview with iHeartRadio on Friday, the “Midnight Sky” singer was asked for her opinion on the viral movement involving Spears, especially since she’s been known to scream, “Free Britney” at live shows.

“From a public’s point of view, it would be really hard to kind of relate, and because I don’t personally know Britney that well, I feel like I’m just another public speculator,” she said. “And I always kind of check myself too. Is this my place? Am I just sitting from the outside, thinking that I know the details I don’t know, just kind of like I complain how the public does to me?”

Cyrus went on to say that everyone should be able to live their authentic lives.

“It’s a treat others the way you wanted to be treated kind of thing. I definitely don’t know her personally enough to know any of the details. I scream a lot of things at my show. I also think Britney, like anyone else, should have the freedom to live the life that’s most authentic to her.”

Since 2008, Spears has been under a permanent conservatorship that gives her father legal control over her assets and career and financial decisions. While the #FreeBritney movement began back in 2009, it recently ramped up again as fans believe Spears is being forced into the arrangement but wants out. While the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer has not publicly addressed the movement, she has assured fans that she is okay.

Spears own sister, Jamie Lynn, has also addressed the movement.

Cyrus, on the other hand, recently split from boyfriend Cody Simpson. The couple were first linked in October 2019, shortly after her break-up from Kaitlynn Carter.

News of Cyrus and Simpson’s split came just hours ahead of the premiere of her new song, “Midnight Sky.”