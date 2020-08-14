Drake’s Attempt To Trademark ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Gets Denied

Like every album, Drake planned to trademark his new record title, Certified Lover Boy, but it was denied.

While the Canadian rapper, 33, announced the title on Friday, it was back in February that Drake’s attorney, Robert Kleinman, filed a trademark application for the phrase “Certified Lover Boy.”

In the court docs, Kleinman named three possible uses for the phrase: music recordings; clothing; and television, movies, and live events. But the application was denied.

According to Complex, back in April, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office refused due to the “likelihood of confusion.”

But what could the phrase be confused for? As the outlet pointed out, the Canadian rock band, most famous for the 1981 hit single “Working For The Weekend”, called Loverboy.

The office also claims it could be confused for the Michigan clothing company Lover’s Lane who sells undergarments like thongs, underwear, “leather wear,” and lingerie. They claim it was too close to Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” which would be put onto clothing merch including undergarments, leggings and yoga pants.

“[B]oth parties provide various clothing identical in part and otherwise closely related,” wrote USPTO trademark attorney Tamara Frazier.

Drake and Kleinman can refile with a revised application in October.