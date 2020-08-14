‘Clueless’ Is Being Turned Into A Series On Peacock

A “Clueless” series reboot is on the way.

On Friday, Variety announced that streaming service Peacock has landed the show which will be based on the 1995 cult classic movie of the same name which starred Alicia Silverstone as Cher. Stacey Dash as Dionne and the late Brittany Murphy as Tai.

While the latest version remains untitled, it will focus on the bisexual character of Dionne and what happens when best friend and queen bee Cher disappears. The show will follow Dionne as she deals with the pressures of being the most popular girl in school and the mystery of what happened to Cher.

News of the show first broke last October, although no streaming service or network had been attached to it. Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey, known for their work on “Will & Grace,” “The Muppets”, and “Grown-ish” will serve as writers and executive producers. The cast has not yet been revealed.

This will be the second television adaptation of “Clueless”. The first aired back in 1996 for three years and saw Dash reprise her role as Dionne while Canadian actress Rachel Blanchard played Cher. “Clueless: The Musical” debuted on Broadway in 2018.