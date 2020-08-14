Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Shares What Ellen DeGeneres Has Taught Him About Equality (Exclusive)

Stephen “tWitch” Boss is opening up about the positive values instilled in him by his boss, Ellen DeGeneres. The 37-year-old dancer and television personality has been the resident DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” since 2014.

While host DeGeneres has come under fire amid recent allegations of a “toxic” work environment on her daytime talk show, Boss praised the 62-year-old star during an exclusive interview with ET Canada to promote Friday’s launch of the #360StretchChallenge, which aims to get babies moving while putting Pampers Cruisers 360° Fit diapers to the test.

Boss and his and wife, Allison Holker, 32, have been using their platform to get behind the Black Lives Matter movement in recent months, most notably with a powerful TikTok post highlighting white privilege. As they continue to advocate for change, Boss shares that there are lasting lessons he has taken away from DeGeneres when it comes to pushing for equality.

“[She’s taught me] that no act of kindness is too small, honestly,” Boss says. “And with that being said, it doesn’t matter what status you are, where you are or what place you are at in life – you can still spread kindness and that kindness will still make waves.”

“Because when we’re talking about somebody like Ellen DeGeneres, she’s an international superstar, right?” continues Boss, who has discussed the Black Lives Matter movement and how white people can be allies to people of colour with DeGeneres on the talk show. “But at the same time, she upholds that message of kindness and spreading kindness however you can – and not just when her show is on. At any day and any time, kindness is going to matter. I think that’s one of the greatest things I’ve learned from her words, and even just from watching her operating on a day-to-day basis.”

An internal inquest is currently underway after one current and 10 former employees claimed to BuzzFeed News that producers on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” created a “toxic work experience” on set.

Boss did not comment on the investigation.

Instead, he’s focused on passing values like kindness onto his and Holker’s 12-year-old daughter, Weslie, 4-year-old son, Maddox, and 9-month-old daughter, Zaia.

The “So You Think You Can Dance” stars, who celebrated 10 years together on Thursday, are committed to raising children who understand the importance of equality and inclusivity. Boss says Weslie (who Holker had with an ex, but Boss adopted after the couple’s 2013 wedding) is a shining example of the power and ability today’s youth hold to help change the world for the better.

“Our 12-year-old daughter actually wanted to be out in the Black Lives Matter protests with us,” Boss says. “It’s a very special time because, as we’ve found, youth are a lot more equipped to join in this revolution than we thought they were because it’s a different world they’re growing up in as far as inclusion and things like that.”

“What we’re trying to drive in with our children is that the world should be a place of equality, love, acceptance and inclusion, and our daughter has a really great hold on that,” he continues.

“Hearing her speak about what’s going on in the world and what she and her friends are discussing – their outlook and the way they talk makes us, as parents and even just as adults, very hopeful for the future.”