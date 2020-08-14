Lady Gaga Gives Off Mermaid Vibes In Tribute To Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras’ Late Mom

Lady Gaga is giving off mermaid vibes.

In a photo posted to Instagram on Friday, the singer shared a selfie of herself lounging in a white bikini and showing off her new blonde and blue hair colour that was created in honour of her hairstylist’s late mom.

“Hello Merpeople. Rocking color by @fredericaspiras named after his mother who just passed…Suzie’s Ocean Blonde. I love you Freddie 💕💕 this was extra special glamour with love,” Gaga captioned the shot.

Gaga and Frederic Aspiras have worked together for 11 years, including an Emmy nomination for styling her hair on “American Horror Story”.

Aspiras’ mother died “from complications of lung disease due to her lung cancer surgery.”