‘Big Brother: All Stars’ Host Julie Chen Explains Her Black Lives Matter Sign-Off

Julie Chen is using her time on television to send a powerful message.

On Thursday night’s episode of “Big Brother: All Stars”, the host and television personality chose to sign-off at the end of the show by saying, “And remember the golden rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she is explaining exactly what she meant by that, and no, it had nothing to do with the show.

“It’s totally an outside-of-the-game message. I feel fortunate that the network and the producers have been so supportive in letting me put my own personal messaging at the end of our live shows.”

Chen continued: “While we are fortunate to have been able to find a way to offer ‘Big Brother’ fans a much-needed break from all that is happening in our beloved country, we have taken many measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during these challenging times, including regular COVID-19 testing and requiring all personnel to wear masks. (Of course, I have to remove mine when talking on TV, but we mitigate that risk with social distancing.)”

She added that although masks have turned into a political statement, it is the best way to protect themselves on the show, going on to say that she mentioned the “Golden Rule” to send a message about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Last night, I mentioned the Golden Rule because I believe that if everyone followed that principle we’d all be better off as a society, as a nation, as a world. I chose to close with those words because Black Lives Matter and now is the time to speak up. If the number of Black lives that have been taken happened to people of your heritage, you would be saying (fill-in-the-blank) Lives Matter! It’s my faith in God that is getting me through these uncertain times. We can be better. Why not try? It can’t hurt. It can only help. Most of all, it’ll help the person who rises to the occasion.”

