Liam Hemsworth Spotted Out With Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Their Past Love Life

Things appear to be heating up between Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks.

The two were seen dining together at a restaurant in Byron Bay, Australia.

The couple looked laid back in white cutoff shorts and a white tank for Brooks and a black t-shirt and sunglasses for the “Hunger Games” star.

Their appearance comes just after Hemsworth’s ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, opened up about their relationship on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude [until] I was 16 — it wasn’t Nick Jonas — but I ended up marrying the guy. So that’s pretty crazy,” Cyrus said.

The “Midnight Sky” singer said that she didn’t want to “seem like a loser” to Hemsworth so she made up a story about her bedroom experience.

She added, “I made someone up who I knew, then his friend [ended up] marrying him, so I had to say, at 25, that I lied when I was 16. … It was a lie I held onto for 10 years, then I was like, no reason to dig old bones up, then it directly affected my life.”

After dating for nearly 10 years, Hemsworth and Cyrus got married in Dec. 2018. They then ended their marriage in August 2019.

“I had a very public, very big breakup that was a 10-year span of a relationship. I tried not to get lost in the emotion,” she said. “It’s like a death. When you lose a loved one, it’s that deep. It feels like a death.”

Hemsworth and Brooks have been linked since Dec. 2019.