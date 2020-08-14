‘Ozark’ Cast Discusses How Season 3 Evolved Including The Death of Some Beloved Characters

The cast of the popular Netflix series ‘Ozark’ is opening up about all the changes in season three.

In a recent Variety Streaming Room session, actors Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Jason Bateman along with the show’s showrunner, writer, cinematographer, director, production designer and executive producer, came together virtually to talk about the twists in the latest season.

The series follows married couple Marty and Wendy Byrde who move their family to Missouri to set up a money-laundering operation and get mixed up in a world of criminal behaviour.

“I think people like identifying with the Byrdes and thinking, if they were in their situation, what would they do?” Linney said. “It’s easy to be someone of questionable character. It’s not easy to be of solid character, I think. So I think people are realizing how easy it is to take the dark road.”

Garner added that the characters’ dark nature is actually what makes them so appealing.

“You have all these dark, dark people, but they’re still so likeable because they’re people, they’re not just characters,” she said.

In season three, though, fans are left mourning the death of some of those beloved characters and Bateman said that director Alexa Fogel makes it difficult to deal with the loss of a cast member.

“It is amazing that Alexa Fogel is able to find us people that are as good a people as they are actors,” he said. “It’s double torture. And she keeps doing it. We keep killing them off, and she keeps finding someone else that’s going to break our hearts.”

“Ozark” was recently given the green light for a fourth and final season although its release date is unknown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In July, the show earned 18 Emmy nominations.

You can watch the full discussion up top.