Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Converting’ Guesthouse For Doria Ragland To Spend More Time There

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settle into their new Montecito area home, they are looking to create a special place for Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

The two bed, two bath guest house is being converted for Ragland so she can split her time between her home in L.A. and spending time with her grandson, Archie.

“They’re converting one of the guesthouses into a home for Doria, who plans to split her time between L.A. and Montecito,” a source told US Weekly.

The Santa Barbara home was purchased for $14.65 million and features nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a swimming pool, tennis court, a children’s playground, tea house and home gym.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also call a number of celebrities their new neighbours including Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

“They’ve already met some of their neighbours, like Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, who are locals,” the source added. “Orlando voicing Prince Harry in [the HBO Max comedy series] ‘The Prince’ has become an inside joke between them. If you’re going to shadow someone, it may as well be the real deal! And there’s obviously Ellen, who Meghan knows from way back.”

They added, “Many of their new neighbours are CEOs and financiers and their families. They’re not the type of people to sell them out. Harry and Meghan finally feel happy, safe and home!”

See more of Harry and Meghan’s new pad in the clip below: