Lance Bass Weighs In On The #FreeBritney Movement: ‘Something’s Going On’

Many celebs have been weighing in on the #FreeBritney movement and Lance Bass is one of them.

In a recent episode of “The Daily Podcast“, the former *NSYNC member got candid about his thoughts surrounding Spears’ conservatorship and her abnormal social media behaviour.

“Obviously she’s got some problems. I don’t know what she’s going through, I don’t know exactly what her diagnoses are but online these videos are definitely out of character for her,” he said. “This is kind of a new thing. So something’s going on. I think that’s why a lot of the fans are like, ‘She’s being held hostage because she’s acting so strange,’ but I think it could just be her medication doing this.”

He added that the pop star does seem quite happy in her social media videos.

“She feels very happy and wants to do these videos. I don’t see any danger in it. I think they’re kind of fun and positive… I would be more worried if she disappeared from social media.”

Growing up in the spotlight alongside Spears, Bass has personal relationships with some of her family members and went on to talk about her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and her brother, Bryan Spears.

“They would never want to hurt [their] sister and they would never go along with anyone taking advantage of her. They just wouldn’t. I think they would be privy to what’s going on with their parents taking care of her,” he said. “I just think we need to trust the system. We can be skeptical and be conspiracy theorists all day long, but then you have to use common sense. Do we really know and what really makes sense here?”

Despite sharing these opinions, Bass also went on to say that he has no concrete information to add to the story.

“I get a lot of questions about this, but I always stay silent because I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ If I had something positive or some real information to share I probably would,” he said.

The #FreeBritney movement is a response to the singer’s conservatorship which gives her father legal control of her assets, career moves and financial decisions. The future of the 12-year conservatorship is currently being evaluated in court to decide if it will continue.