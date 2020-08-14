Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Following And Unfollowing Ex-Nick Jonas On Instagram

Miley Cyrus wants people to know that she didn’t unfollow Nick Jonas on purpose.

In a recent interview with the “Zach Sang Show”, the singer revealed exactly how it came to be that she disconnected with her former beau on Instagram.

“Have you ever gone and looked and seen that all the sudden that you’ve been unfollowed or you’ve unfollowed someone and, like, didn’t mean to? … My thing unfollows people sometimes,” she said.

Cyrus continued: “People hit me up and say, ‘Why did you unfollow me?’ And I didn’t unfollow them. I think, like, a little saboteur, like, goes into my phone and, like, unfollows and follows people for drama.”

The former “Hannah Montana” star added that she and the Jonas Brothers member have been following each other for about a year.

“I had a very epic photo of me coming out of an airport in an awesome, vintage — now vintage — Jonas Brothers tee. And we’ve been following each other since then.”

Cyrus and Jonas began dating when they were teenagers back in 2006 only to part ways in 2007. They rekindled their romance in 2009 before Cyrus began dating her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

You can watch the full interview up top.