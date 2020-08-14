Peter Fonda’s Widow, Margaret Fonda, Suing Hospital Over His Death

Peter Fonda’s widow, Margaret Fonda, is suing over his August 2019 death.

In a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Margaret is suing the Providence Saint Joseph’s Health Center in Santa Monica and a few of the doctors for damages.

RELATED: Peter Fonda Dead At 79 After Battling Lung Cancer

She is claiming that they failed to “properly consult, diagnose and treat” the “Easy Rider” star’s cancer.

The legal documents allege that the doctors didn’t order proper tests, recommended he see other specialist or follow up on tests.

Peter died from lung cancer at 79.

Providence Saint Joseph’s Health Center declined to comment.

RELATED: Peter Fonda Says He ‘Immediately Regretted’ His ‘Inappropriate And Vulgar’ Comments About Barron Trump

In a statement right after his death, Peter’s sister, Jane Fonda, said, “I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.”