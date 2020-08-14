Halle Berry Stuns In A Skateboarding Bikini Pic For Her 54th Birthday

Halle Berry is marking her 54th birthday with a stunning Instagram post.

On Friday, the actress took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself looking absolutely gorgeous in a white tee and bikini bottoms while riding a skateboard on her birthday.

“54….life just gets better and better,” she wrote.

The star’s fans immediately took to the comments section to praise her on her fit figure.

“Wow 54 years, you are my inspiration to never give up on my body @halleberry & Super Happiest Birthday,” one person wrote.

Berry’s famous friends also chimed in to wish her well on her special day.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!! love you!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Kerry Washington.