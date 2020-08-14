Halle Berry Stuns In A Skateboarding Bikini Pic For Her 54th Birthday

Halle Berry is marking her 54th birthday with a stunning Instagram post.

On Friday, the actress took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself looking absolutely gorgeous in a white tee and bikini bottoms while riding a skateboard on her birthday.

“54….life just gets better and better,” she wrote.

54….life just gets better and better! 🌈✨

The star’s fans immediately took to the comments section to praise her on her fit figure.

“Wow 54 years, you are my inspiration to never give up on my body @halleberry & Super Happiest Birthday,” one person wrote.

Berry’s famous friends also chimed in to wish her well on her special day.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!! love you!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Kerry Washington.

Happy birthday! You always bring a smile and admiration. You look vibrant and gorgeous. Big birthday love to you. 💛💛💛💛,” commented Selma Blair. 
The next year of the Oscar-winner’s life will see her feature directorial debut “Bruised” premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
