Adele Has ‘No Idea’ When Her Long-Awaited New Album Will Arrive

A book review that Adele shared on Instagram led to the revelation that she’s still working on her long-awaited new album — although when it will actually arrive is anybody’s guess.

In her post, Adele heaps praise on Glennon Doyle’s Untamed, a book she promises “will shake your brain and make your soul scream… Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read It. Live it. Practice it.”

She added: “I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character!”

Some of Adele’s fans responded with comments asking when her new album — the followup to 2015’s 25 — will be dropping.

Surprisingly, she responded to one of those queries. “Adele where’s the album?” asked one fan, who was met with the reply, “I honestly have no idea.”

Previously, Adele’s manager, Jonathan Dickins, confirmed that the new album won’t be released in September 2020 as had been originally planned.

“It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready,” Dickins told Music Week.

“We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops,” he explained, blaming the delay on the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”