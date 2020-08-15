Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Was ‘Terrified’ When She Discovered She Was Pregnant When She Had Her Breast Implants Removed

In mid-June, Chrissy Teigen revealed she’d undergone surgery to have her breast implants removed, sharing several followups on social media.

Then, this week she revealed she and husband John Legend were expecting their third child in Legend’s new music video for “Wild”, which ends with Teigen showing off her baby bump.

One of Teigen’s fans issued a tweet noting that the size of that bump would indicate that Teigen was pregnant at the time of the surgery.

Teigen responded by tweeting, “Oh, it’s quite a story. lol.”

In a series of tweets, Teigen revealed she did a routine pregnancy test prior to surgery, which came up negative. “It was not negative,” she added, writing that “a few weeks after surgery” she took another test.

“And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.”

This time, however, the test turned out positive. Admitting she “was not disappointed,” she “was scared s**tless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”

“So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay,” she continued. “Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt… bad.”

However, she added, “But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt.”

Teigen also expressed gratitude to her fans for their kindness, noting that she “just extra appreciated all the love and support through it all, especially since you didn’t even know.”