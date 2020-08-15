Kanye West Seemingly Restarts Taylor Swift Feud By Declaring He’s ‘Not Gonna Use A Snake Emoji Cause You Know Why’

Is Kanye West once again throwing shade at Taylor Swift?

That’s what some fans have been wondering after the rapper, 43, tweeted a photo of a snake, along with a cryptic comment that seemed to resurrect their feud, which erupted in 2016 over lyrics in his song “Famous” declaring of Swift, “I made that b***h famous.”

West’s wife joined in with a tweet filled with snake emojis marking World Snake Day (which is actually a thing), seemingly shading Swift by writing, “They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!”

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

Swift responded in kind by performing with a giant robotic cobra during her 2018 Reputation Tour.

Taylor Swift’s monologue about being bullied on social media and taking ownership of her reputation as a snake: pic.twitter.com/ijXQT99sbp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 9, 2018

Given all that history, fans could only wonder what was going through West’s mind when he tweeted a photo of a snake.

“Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why…” he wrote. “I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis.”

Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why … I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CUR6SSRNqP — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

In a series of subsequent tweets, the controversial presidential candidate seemed to be obsessed by emojis.

YZY THEATRE ⛷ I’m not using no more emojis that match my tweet pic.twitter.com/TlVoPwEEGl — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

There’s so many lonely emojis man — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

Why people don’t never use this💂‍♂️ This emoji is a person too — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

🧥 so when is this emoji appropriate ? — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

🦪 apple … what is this ? — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020