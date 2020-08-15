Kanye West Seemingly Restarts Taylor Swift Feud By Declaring He’s ‘Not Gonna Use A Snake Emoji Cause You Know Why’

Is Kanye West once again throwing shade at Taylor Swift?
That’s what some fans have been wondering after the rapper, 43, tweeted a photo of a snake, along with a cryptic comment that seemed to resurrect their feud, which erupted in 2016 over lyrics in his song “Famous” declaring of Swift, “I made that b***h famous.”
West’s wife joined in with a tweet filled with snake emojis marking World Snake Day (which is actually a thing), seemingly shading Swift by writing, “They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!”
Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍
Swift responded in kind by performing with a giant robotic cobra during her 2018 Reputation Tour.
Taylor Swift’s monologue about being bullied on social media and taking ownership of her reputation as a snake: pic.twitter.com/ijXQT99sbp
Given all that history, fans could only wonder what was going through West’s mind when he tweeted a photo of a snake.
“Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why…” he wrote. “I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis.”
Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why … I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CUR6SSRNqP
In a series of subsequent tweets, the controversial presidential candidate seemed to be obsessed by emojis.
YZY THEATRE ⛷
I’m not using no more emojis that match my tweet pic.twitter.com/TlVoPwEEGl
There’s so many lonely emojis man
Why people don’t never use this💂♂️
This emoji is a person too
🧥 so when is this emoji appropriate ?
🦪 apple … what is this ?
🏵 bro … this has never been used till now
🦪🦪🦪🦪 pic.twitter.com/hAn6z61h0W
