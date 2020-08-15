Judge Dismisses ‘Truth Hurts’ Copyright Lawsuit Filed Against Lizzo

A lawsuit surrounding the authorship of Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” has been thrown out by the judge in the case, who determined there is no validity to the claims of two brothers who allege they’re owed songwriting credits on the 2019 hit.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen claim that “Truth Hurts” originated from the song “Healthy” that they worked on with Lizzo back in 2017.

However, Lizzo contended that the only part of “Truth Hurts” to come out of those earlier songwriting sessions for “Healthy” was the line “I just did a DNA test turns out I’m a hundred percent that b***h” — which Lizzo said didn’t come from the brothers, but was based on a viral tweet that another songwriter in the sessions (Jesse Saint John Geller, who isn’t a part of the litigation) brought to the table.

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Dolly M. Gee dismissed the brothers’ counterclaims, agreeing with Lizzo’s attorneys that the “joint author of one copyrightable work does not automatically gain ownership of a derivative work,” pointing to “inconsistent allegations” in their claims.

However, the judge is allowing the brothers to amend their claims, writing that “they now intend to allege that their collaboration with Lizzo in creating ‘Healthy’ was part and parcel of the creative process that led to a single finished work, ‘Truth Hurts’.”