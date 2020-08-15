Anthony Anderson Admits ‘Dreams Do Come True’ As He Receives A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Anthony Anderson is the latest celebrity to be honoured with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Friday, Anderson attended the ceremony, joined by pals George Lopez and Don Cheadle, alongside family and friends.

Making the occasion even more special, the ceremony took place just one day before the “black-ish” star’s 50th birthday.

“Today was a GREAT day!” he wrote in an Instagram post showcasing his star. “Dreams do come true! Those dreams are made possible thru faith, hard work, patience and sacrifice! I want to thank everyone that’s been a part of my journey thus far.”

Lopez also shared some photos from the event.