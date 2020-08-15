Anthony Anderson Admits ‘Dreams Do Come True’ As He Receives A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Anthony Anderson is the latest celebrity to be honoured with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
On Friday, Anderson attended the ceremony, joined by pals George Lopez and Don Cheadle, alongside family and friends.
Making the occasion even more special, the ceremony took place just one day before the “black-ish” star’s 50th birthday.
RELATED: Anthony Anderson To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame For ‘Milestone’ 50th Birthday
“Today was a GREAT day!” he wrote in an Instagram post showcasing his star. “Dreams do come true! Those dreams are made possible thru faith, hard work, patience and sacrifice! I want to thank everyone that’s been a part of my journey thus far.”
View this post on Instagram
Today was a GREAT day! Dreams do come true! Those dreams are made possible thru faith, hard work, patience and sacrifice! I want to thank everyone that’s been a part of my journey thus far. Tighten your seatbelts cause we are about to take a wild ride! Thank you to my family, friends and fans for this is just as much yours as it is mine! #justakidfromcompton #walkoffame #NWMI
Lopez also shared some photos from the event.
View this post on Instagram
Updated : Happy Birthday Anthony ! And welcome to the Club #dontciugh or sneeze now that you’ve turned the big 50 cause #caca is just a sniffle away 😡 “ Just a KID from Compton “ @hwdwalkoffame So in the #covid19 times Anthony becomes the FIRST inductee to be inside the @hollywoodmuseum and out on the BLVD #cheers ANT and I’m honored to have been able to welcome you to the neighborhood 🐜 Posted @withregram • @anthonyanderson Today was a GREAT day! Dreams do come true! Those dreams are made possible thru faith, hard work, patience and sacrifice! I want to thank everyone that’s been a part of my journey thus far. Tighten your seatbelts cause we are about to take a wild ride! Thank you to my family, friends and fans for this is just as much yours as it is mine! #justakidfromcompton #walkoffame Posted @withregram • @anthonyanderson Today was a GREAT day! Dreams do come true! Those dreams are made possible thru faith, hard work, patience and sacrifice! I want to thank everyone that’s been a part of my journey thus far. Tighten your seatbelts cause we are about to take a wild ride! Thank you to my family, friends and fans for this is just as much yours as it is mine! #justakidfromcompton #walkoffame #NWMI