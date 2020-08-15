Taylor Swifts Calls Out Donald Trump Over ‘Dismantling’ USPS

With the United States Postal Service lacking funding, a number of high profile people have spoken out, including Taylor Swift.

On Saturday, the “Last Great American Dynasty” singer slammed Donald Trump for “dismantling” the USPS.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power,” Swift wrote.

RELATED: Kanye West Seemingly Restarts Taylor Swift Feud By Declaring He’s ‘Not Gonna Use A Snake Emoji Cause You Know Why’

Adding, “Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

Trump has openly admitted that he opposes funding the USPS because he doesn’t want it to be used for mail-in voting during the 2020 election claiming that the votes could turn out to be fraudulent. However, voter fraud is not a widespread issue in the United States and experts say that it wouldn’t benefit either party.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Holds No. 1 Spot On Billboard 200 For Second Week

“They want three and a half billion dollars for something that’ll turn out to be fraudulent, that’s election money basically. They want three and a half billion dollars for the mail-in votes. Universal mail-in ballots. They want $25 billion, billion, for the Post Office. Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said. “But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because you they’re not equipped to have it.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign called Trump’s move an “assault on our democracy.”