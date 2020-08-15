Prince Harry Joins In Zoom Call With Invictus Game Competitors From His New Montecito Home

Prince Harry joined Invictus Games competitors in a Zoom call for a special chat which gave a sneak peek at his and Meghan Markle’s new Montecito home.

The Duke of Sussex was taking part in the virtual “At Home Superhero Tri”, a sporting event for disabled athletes that was organized by Superhero Series powered by Marvel.

Harry chatted with Bruno Gruevremont from Canada, Mark Reidy from Australia, Jen Warren from the U.K. and team captain JJ Chalmers, who all just “took part in a virtual triathlon, with a self-set target of 2020km.”

Upon joining the call, Chalmers teased, “I tried to book Captain America, but I managed to get Captain Wales instead.”

Prince Harry quipped back, “The banter certainly hasn’t improved in the last few months, that’s for sure.”

The Hague 2020 Invictus Games, which have been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19, resulted in the At Home challenge that Harry spoke about with the team.

He said, “With lockdown and everything else that’s been going on and The Hague being postponed as well, surely this was an amazing opportunity for you guys to come together not only to do the physical side, which is improving your mental fitness, but to be together as a team doing something like this, and having a goal and a purpose and to some extent a distraction from the day to day life.”

Around 55 formers Invictus Games competitors took part in the At Home challenge which included a distance of 2020 km, plus 1 km extra to mark the games being move.

“It’s not just part of being part of the Invictus Games and on a global stage, it is the simplest of things, but the things that anyone can do, grab a bike, grab a machine, go for a walk, go for a run, whatever it is,” Harry said.

He also spoke of the “resilience” that not only the athletes but everyone must learn now. “And with Covid and the way that everyone’s life has changed, what better time to put you guys front and centre to say this is what’s happened in my life, that was the dark place that I was in, but look where I am now.”

He finished the chat by reminding everyone to check in on their family and friends during a time where mental health issues are on the rise.

“You might just get the answer ‘yeah I’m fine’, but you guys are the ones that are going to dig a little bit deeper and say ‘fine is not the answer that I was looking for, I’m actually asking how you are’.”